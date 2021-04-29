Wings Air Rescue helicopter flown in for Heroes Day

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Orange City Christian School celebrated Heroes Day Thursday and as part of the fun, a medical helicopter touched down for students to explore.

Local heroes, including first responders and rescue divers, were invited to participate with students rotating in groups learning what each job offers.

However, the appearance of a Wings Air Rescue helicopter from Sioux City was the main attraction.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to come and explain to the kids what we do and hopefully spark some interest in maybe them wanting to do that when they’re older, you know, be in the medical field. That’s something that is going to be forever needed,” said Beth Greene, of Wings Air Rescue.

The students were given the opportunity to check out equipment by getting inside the helicopter watching how firemen rescue people and what divers use when at working.