Windy Friday, sunshine returns tomorrow

Blowing snow will continue to cause issues today in South Dakota as well as Nebraska.

More snow is expected to fall, but we will see just around an inch or less in northwest Iowa. South Dakota and Nebraska could see a few snow showers as well, but additional accumulation will be limited.

Winds will be the big problem today, continuing to blow snow around in western Siouxland. We are expecting sustained winds around 15-20mph with wind gusts of up to 40mph yet again.

The winds will calm down tomorrow and shift back to the south, and we will see sunshine return again to Siouxland.

With not that much snow accumulated in NW Iowa, a southerly breeze over the weekend will really heat us back up for Sunday. Temperatures in the upper 30’s are expected.

As we head to Monday, a cold front will push through. This could bring some light snow to the area, and some areas could even pick up around an inch or so at the moment.

Mainly that next cold front will drop temperatures quite a bit for New Years Day. Tuesday’s high is only expected to stay in the low teens.

We will recover nicely afterwards, as temperatures will jump back up to the 20’s and 30’s by the end of the week.

South Dakota and Nebraska might not see these warm temperatures because of the snowpack that is currently on the ground.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News