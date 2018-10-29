Windy conditions may have caused fire in Sloan
Strong winds may have blown a controlled burn into a building
SLOAN, Iowa - It has been windy all day, and those winds are the likely cause of a fire near Sloan this afternoon.
A farmer was tearing down a building and burning the debris in a pit when a woodshed near the pit became engulfed in flames. The Sloan Fire Department believes the most likely cause of the fire was strong winds blowing the blaze from the pit into the shed. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but were unable to keep the shed intact. There were no injuries.
More Stories
-
The take home food items help to provide nutrition while kids are not…
-
A new store in Wayne will soon be opened, and it's bringing in the…
-
There's a superhero team watching over an Arkansas…