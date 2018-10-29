Windy conditions may have caused fire in Sloan Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A firefighter works to stifle the flames at what is left of a woodshed. [ + - ] Video

SLOAN, Iowa - It has been windy all day, and those winds are the likely cause of a fire near Sloan this afternoon.

A farmer was tearing down a building and burning the debris in a pit when a woodshed near the pit became engulfed in flames. The Sloan Fire Department believes the most likely cause of the fire was strong winds blowing the blaze from the pit into the shed. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, but were unable to keep the shed intact. There were no injuries.