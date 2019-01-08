Windy but sunny Tuesday ahead

Very strong winds have already moved into Siouxland, and they will likely stick around through most of today.

We are expecting winds to increase in the afternoon to 20-30mph, and wind gusts could reach 50mph in some areas.

This has prompted wind advisories to be put into effect for most of the Siouxland area. The wind advisories expire for most of Siouxland at 6pm this afternoon, while extreme eastern Siouxland will see that continuing until 9pm tonight.

Clear skies will remain tonight, and although we are expecting strong winds, they will not nearly be as powerful as what we are expecting today.

Because of the strong winds, we will cool down for Wednesday with a high of only 30 degrees. We heat up right after, with Thursday’s high reaching the mid to upper 30’s and we jump back into the 40’s for Friday.

Jumping to the weekend, we have cloud coverage expected for Saturday especially, and we could even see a few flurries or light sprinkles here and there, although the potential to see any accumulation is limited right now. Most of our recent models are showing we will stay dry with just a few flurries, and the aggressive models are saying we could pick up a few tenths of an inch.

Overall, there is not much steam with this storm heading our way for Saturday, and most likely we will just see flurries or dry conditions.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News