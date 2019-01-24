Windy and cold Thursday

Wind chill advisories are in effect in eastern Siouxland through 9am Friday. This morning temperatures are not too bad, but the cold front passed through, and cooler temperatures are on the way.

A strong breeze from the northwest will continue at a strong 20-30mph gusting up to 40 on occasion. When you factor this in with the cooling temperatures, we will be seeing wind chills well below zero for much of the day.

Wind chills could get as low as 25 degrees below zero in parts of northwest Iowa, and with temperatures that low, frostbite will be possible in as little as 30 minutes or less.

Bundle up out there today, even with plenty of afternoon sunshine expected.

Tomorrow the winds will die down, and we will also see temperatures slightly recover.

We have a nice weekend ahead of us with temperatures jumping back to near average although mostly cloudy skies will be likely through the weekend.

We might also see a few flurries this week including this morning, Friday and another chance this Sunday. As of right now we are not expecting any accumulation with this system, but we could see an isolated dusting here and there by the week’s end.

Next Monday, the next big cooldown hits us, and after looking at the extended models, it looks like frigid air will hold in place for much of next week before some relief sneaks back in for the weekend.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News