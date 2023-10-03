SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wilson Trailer is encouraging Siouxlanders to help them “Block Out Cancer.”

Through the month of October, Wilson Trailer Company will have a livestock trailer sitting in front of their Sioux City corporate office where donators can fill punch holes.

Different-sized punch holes can be filled for different donation prices, the release said. The company plans to match up to $31,000 in donations.

All proceeds raised during the charity event will benefit the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. The money will be used to renovate and expand the infusion mixing room and the medically integrated dispensary.

