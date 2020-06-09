Wilmes Do It Best Hardware opens in former Shopko building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With summer on many people’s minds, a newly opened business is hoping to help get projects started now that they’re the first business in the former Shopko building.

Wilmes Do It Best Hardware store is now open at the Marketplace Shopping Center.

The store had previously been located at the Indian Hills Shopping Center but the owner said he’s happy to be back on the northside of town.

“Hamilton Boulevard is one of Sioux City’s highest traffic count streets. There’s a tremendous amount of people on the northside of town that just aren’t getting served well. We provide a service that we think they can use up here. Since we’ve opened up, the foot traffic is indicating that,” said Mike Wilmes, owner of Wilmes Do-It-Best.

The old Shopko building was divided in order to accommodate several businesses.

There is no word yet on what other businesses will be moving into the open space.

