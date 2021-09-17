Will you be the 2021 Champion Burger Boss?

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Ponca State Park will be hosting the 7th annual Bob’s Burger Eating Contest on Sunday.
Attendees will place their names in a hat at 3 p.m. and contestants will be drawn at 3:15 p.m.
The winner must finish a burger, side of fries, pickles, and a 20oz drink. If they’re the first to keep it all down, they will be declared the 2021 Champion Burger Boss.
The winner will automatically receive a gift certificate for a two-night stay in a new 2-bedroom Ponca State Park Cottage. If they break the record of 4.51 minutes, their certificate will be upgraded to a two-night stay in a 4-bedroom mini lodge.