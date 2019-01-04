SIOUX CITY, Iowa - This year began with a government shutdown that has lasted longer than expected. The shutdown has Siouxlanders concerned about how their tax returns may be affected.

As a response to the concerns, KCAU 9 reached out to Kevin Kramer, a certified public accountant, who deals with these types of accountants every day. Kramer explained that the government shutdown could affect tax returns in the future if it lasts until tax season.

"It could have an effect on tax returns. I suspect the government would figure out some way to get these tax returns proceeds. It's a real political thing," said Kramer.

He continued to say he doesn't believe the government shutdown will last that long, alluding that there is no way to predict a solution for the problem. He said because of this, tax returns should not take a hit.

"It's too early to really see what the impacts are going to be and how long the shutdown lasts. I suspect it won't last too long and probably won't have any effect on people filing tax returns," said Kramer.

The government shutdown has lasted more than two weeks and there's still no resolution in sight.