SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wildlife officials are asking people to stay off the sandbars while they enjoy the Missouri River.

The National Park Service said that with the lower river levels, more sandbars are appearing.

Sandbars are habitats for wildlife, including the piping plover which is a threatened bird species.

Recreational use of most sandbars in the Missouri River is forbidden year-round, but during the nesting seasons, officials are urging people to stay off these important habitats.