Wild Rose Casinos to reopen June 1

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – The Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Emmetsburg will be reopening on June 1 at 12 p.m.

They will be changing their hours for the near future, opening at 12 p.m. and closing at 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The casino will open at 10 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The number of slot machines available will be reduced by about half and will be turned off to allow social distancing.

There will be no table games in order to encourage social distancing.

The casino said on its Facebook page that restaurants, hotels, and valets will not be included in the reopening on Monday.

They’re encouraging people to wear face masks and there will also be masks available to purchase at the Iowa Store.

For more information, visit the Wild Rose Casino and Resort’s website.

