SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman facing dozens of counts of voter fraud is scheduled to go to court later this month.

Kim Taylor, of Sioux City, is charged with attempting to generate votes for her husband’s campaign for Iowa’s 4th house district. She was indicted in the case back in January on with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting.

According to court documents she will head to court on July 31 with jury selection that morning and the trial proper beginning in the afternoon. The state’s case is expected to last two weeks and Taylor is expected to call three witnesses in her defense.