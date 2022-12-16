NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The wife of Jason Jones, the man accused of killing four people in Laurel, has been arrested in connection to the August quadruple homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said in a Friday release that investigators arrested Carrie Jones Friday morning.

Jason Jones is accused of killing Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, at their home during the early morning hours of August 4 and then killing a fourth person, Michele Ebeling, 53, at her home. He then allegedly set both homes on fire. Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The release stated there was a forensic examination of phones owned by Carrie Jones and Jason Jones as part of an ongoing investigation. During the examination, new information was discovered that indicated Carrie Jones played a role prior to the murders.

Carrie Jones was arrested at her home without incident, authorities said. She has been lodged in Antelope County Jail and charged with first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Protection orders were put in place against Carrie Jones in mid-November, and a judge upheld them on December 1. Neighbors and Ebeling’s fiancé said that she allegedly threatened them. Ebeling’s Fiancé said he was cleaning Ebeling’s house when Carrie Jones allegedly yelled at him before threatening to kill him. The fiancé was later informed that Carrie Jones later bought a firearm.

A married couple who live about a block away from the Jones residence also received a protection order after they accused Carrie Jones of threatening them multiple times.