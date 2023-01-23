HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The woman accused of playing a role in the killings of four people in northeast Nebraska is set to appear in court Monday.

Carrie Jones, 43, of Laurel, is set to have her arraignment as well as be seen on hearings over motions to unseal the affidavit and to appoint co-counsel in her case. She is set to appear at 10:30 a.m.

Carrie Jones was arrested in December 2022, being charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony. The Nebraska State Patrol stated they found evidence on phones of Carrie and Jason Jones that she played a role prior to the killings of Michele Ebeling, Gene Twiford, Janet Twiford, and Dana Twiford on August 4, 2023, in Laurel, Nebraska.

In the complaint charging Carrie Jones, it stated she “did kill Gene Twiford, purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.” The complaint also states she tried to hide Jason Jones as well as tried to hide evidence. Not many other details are known as the affidavit for Carrie Jones’ arrest remains sealed.

Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, 42, who has been charged with the murder of the four victims. Jason Jones is accused of killing the four victims and then setting both homes on fire. Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Jason Jones was also set to appear for arraignment Monday, but waived that right as his attorneys Friday filed a motion to quash sections of the Nebraska death penalty statutes as unconstitutional. A hearing on that is set to be held on February 27. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien filed notice on Tuesday of aggravating circumstances that would justify a death sentence for Jason Jones if he’s convicted.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. We’ll update this story as we learn more.