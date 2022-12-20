Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to say that Carrie Jones has been charged in the death of one of the victims and that she allegedly played a role in the murder of one victim.

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The wife of the man accused of killing four people and setting their homes on fire is herself charged with murder for one of the victims, according to court documents.

Carrie Jones was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony. The Nebraska State Patrol stated they found evidence on phones of Carrie Jones playing a role prior to the August 4 murders.

Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, who has been charged with the murder of the four victims. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Jason Jones allegedly killed Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, at their home during the early morning hours of August 4 and then killed a fourth person, Michele Ebeling, 53, at her home. He then allegedly set both homes on fire. Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

In the complaint charging Carrie Jones, it stated she “did kill Gene Twiford, purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.” The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday that Carrie Jones played a role prior to the August 4 murders. The complaint also states she tried to hide Jason Jones as well as tried to hide evidence. Not many other details are known as the affidavit for Carrie Jones’ arrest remains sealed.

Additionally, the Nebraska Attorney General and designated assistants are designated as special deputy county attorneys in the case.

Carrie Jones is being held in the Antelope County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Protection orders were put in place against Carrie Jones in mid-November, and a judge upheld them on December 1.

The next court appearances for Carrie and Jason Jones is an arraignment scheduled for the morning of January 23.