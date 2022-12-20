HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — The wife of the man accused of killing four people and setting their homes on fire is herself accused of killing one of the victims, according to court documents.

Carrie Jones was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony. The Nebraska State Patrol stated they found evidence on phones of Carrie Jones playing a role prior to the August 4 murders.

Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, the man accused of killing Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, at their home during the early morning hours of August 4 and then killing a fourth person, Michele Ebeling, 53, at her home. He then allegedly set both homes on fire. Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

In the complaint charging Carrie Jones, it states that she killed Gene Twiford. The complaint also states she tried to hide Jason Jones as well as tried to hide evidence. Not many other details are known as the affidavit for Carrie Jones’ arrest remains sealed.

Protection orders were put in place against Carrie Jones in mid-November, and a judge upheld them on December 1.

The next court appearances for Carrie and Jason Jones is an arraignment scheduled for the morning of January 23.