WIC program continues funding despite shutdown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The government has been shut down for nearly two weeks with no resolution in sight. The extended shut down means some uncertain times for many federally funded programs across the nation and right here in Siouxland.

Programs like WIC, the Women, Infants, and Children program rely on federal grants to supply food, health care referrals, and nutrition education for low-income families in Siouxland.

Kevin Grieme, Director of the Siouxland District Health Department, expressed the importance of the program.

"This is a program that many individuals in the community county upon," said Grieme.

Kevin Grieme also explained how the WIC program is responding to this situation.

"We're just waiting. We go day-by-day to see if we hear any change and projection for either the ending of the federal or the budget issue or basically continued funding," said Kevin Grieme

Kelsey Krohn is a teacher and parent who is concerned about how the shutdown could impact the local families that rely on WIC.

"I don't think they should have to worry about where that stuffs going to come from just because of the government shutdown," said Krohn.

As of now, Grieme said they are able to access federal funds for the WIC program.

"We have been notified by the Iowa Department of Public Health that funding is available and they've asked us to continue to provide that support and that program," said Grieme.

Like hundreds of other federal offices, the Siouxland District Health Department is also waiting to see when an agreement will be reached in Washington to ensure the future of these federally funded programs.