SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police and local health professionals are reminding people that Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

That means it is important that any unused prescription medication get properly disposed of.

Sioux City police are setting up four locations in town where people can anonymously drop off their old drugs.

During last year’s Drug Take Back Day, the police department collected more than 260 pounds of medication.

Mercy One’s pharmacy director explained why it is crucial to properly dispose of old prescriptions.

“If drugs are disposed of and taken out of people’s homes, the global idea is that it gets them out of the potential hands of anybody who would be inclined to misuse them,” said Brett Bieber. “So it makes them less available for people to misuse those products.”

A full list of all the locations where you can drop off your medications is available here.