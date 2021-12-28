SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Housing prices across the nation continue to climb in the wake of last years Coronavirus recession. In October, US home prices climbed 18.4% from a year earlier and those rising prices are posing a challenge to Siouxland home buyers.

“I think as soon as June and July hit, then prices started spiking a little higher, due to higher demand of purchase,” says Mina Shenouda, who owns several rental properties in Sioux City.

The rising market prices for homes has served as a challenge for his search for a new home.

“I considered buying a property here in Sioux City to live in, like make it my main house, and it’s been hard. Prices are going up, it’s just more difficult to get something for the right price,” Shenouda said.

A search that Shenouda had to put on hold.

“I looked into it for the last maybe, for a little bit. For maybe about five, maybe four months ago and then now it’s, I think it’s out of the picture for me right now,” Shenouda said.

Aaron Tyler is a Realtor with Keller Williams Siouxland. He explains what’s behind the increasing prices.

“A solid low interest rate. With interest rates below three percent at times during this year. And I’ve seen buy downs as low as two and a half or even lower two’s. It’s a great opportunity for people to go out and invest in their first investment property, or first time home buyers,” Aaron Tyler said.

With the average US home costing more than $400,000 in 2021, Tyler says folks needs to keep this in mind.

“If this house has been on the market two, three, four days, be prepared to pay a premium price for that home,” Tyler said.

However, Tyler says he predicts a change to the market in 2022.

“I do foresee the market plateauing though with prices and just leveling out and buyers starting to, they were getting buyers fatigue, which means they’re exhausted of maybe losing multiple offers,” Tyler said.

The National Association of Realtors reported about 6.5 million home sales took place from the start of 2021 to November.