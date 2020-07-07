‘Whose Live Anyway?’ rescheduled to perform at Orpheum Theatre in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Whose Live Anyway?, the improvised comedy show, will be at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on October 8.
The show has been rescheduled from March 25 after being postponed due to the coronavirus.
Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray how will provide 90 minutes of comedy and song based on audience suggestions. All ages are welcome, but they note that there may be PG-13 language.
Any previously bought tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show. Refunds for the show are still being honored through August 7. To request a refund for tickets please call the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 2 before August 7.
Latest Stories
- Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package
- Country still ‘knee-deep’ in first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci says
- Thousands of Iowa Companies Get Federal Virus-Related Loan
- Deputies find homemade pipe bomb at hunting area in Boone County
- Special ACT testing opportunities to take place in Sioux City August