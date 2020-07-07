‘Whose Live Anyway?’ rescheduled to perform at Orpheum Theatre in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Whose Live Anyway?, the improvised comedy show, will be at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on October 8.

The show has been rescheduled from March 25 after being postponed due to the coronavirus.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray how will provide 90 minutes of comedy and song based on audience suggestions. All ages are welcome, but they note that there may be PG-13 language.

Any previously bought tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show. Refunds for the show are still being honored through August 7. To request a refund for tickets please call the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 2 before August 7.

