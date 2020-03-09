‘Whose Live Anyway?’ improv tour to make stop at Orpheum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Current cast members from the the Emmy-nominated TV show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will be making a stop in Sioux City with their new improv tour.

‘Whose Live Anyway?’ will be 90 minutes of improvised comedy and song on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Orpheum Theater.

Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will take audience suggestions to the stage while utilizing famous improv games from the TV show. New improv games will also be introduced.

Audience participation is encouraged, and could land any Siouxlander on stage to join the cast.

Tickets for ‘Whose Live Anyway?’ go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office located at 401 Gordon Drive .

All ages are allowed to attend, but some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.

