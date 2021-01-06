Who’s next in line for COVID-19 vaccine in Siouxland?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The vaccine distribution nationwide has been split up into different tiers., making sure first responders and front line workers are vaccinated before others.

Here in Siouxland, people in group 1b are now set to receive their first dose of the vaccine that group broken into four tiers. First tier includes people over the age of 75. Then, first responders.

“We have a lot of contact with the public, it’s just a nice safety protocol safety precaution to know that we have this vaccine and it’s protecting us and those that were serving,” said Jeremy McClure, of the Sioux City Police Department.

Homeless shelter staff are after police officers. Paul Mahaffie, of The Gospel Mission in Sioux City, said it will help them.

“We would love to be back to the 144 people here so if even if some of our residents could get the vaccine that would be great because then we can help a lot more people,” said Mahaffie.

Becky Eckhardt said as of now, South Sioux City School District teachers won’t be required to get the vaccine.

“Right now it is optional for our staff the majority of our staff is optimistic about receiving it and so it will remain optional for our staff members and we expect quite a large percentage to obtain the vaccine,” said Eckhardt.

Distribution will happen some time within the next few weeks. The Siouxland District Health Department says an actual date has not been set.