Whiting woman wins $50,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman from Whiting, Iowa, won $50,000 from an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

The Iowa Lottery said in a Thursday release that Dorothy Pittman, 62, bought a “5 Spot” scratch ticket at the Pony Express convenience store in Sloan after her shift ended. She then scratched the ticket when she got home.

“I’m still in shock. It hasn’t hit me yet,” Pittman said. “I’ve won a few dollars here and there, but man, I never expected this.”

Pittman won the top prize in the “5 Spot” scratch game. She claimed her prize in Councill Bluffs Tuesday.

“At first it was disbelief. It was like, ‘No, I didn’t!’ I took a picture and sent it to my granddaughter. I said, ‘Are you seeing what I’m seeing?’”

Pittman said she plans to use part of her winnings to purchase a new car.

The “5 Spot” scratch game has eight top prizes of $50,000. Pittman is the first to win the game’s top prize.