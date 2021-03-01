White ribbons in Sioux City to honor those lost to COVID-19

SIOUX CTIY, Iowa (KCAU) – White ribbons have been tied to light polls throughout downtown Sioux City.

The ribbons were placed their by Siouxland Wears Masks, an online advocacy group dedicated to increased mask usage. The group said the ribbons represent the 211 people who lost their lives to COVID-19 here in Woodbury County.

“This is what this is really about. It’s about the community caring about each other, showing they care about each other and putting everyone’s safety first,” said Cassie Thompson with the group.

Mark Sturgeon lost his mother to the virus. He was one of many loved ones of the 211 victims who showed up in support of their memory.

“And I just appreciate the opportunity to put a ribbon up in her honor and have people drive by and see it and think that she’s not a statistic. She’s a living person who had many years ahead of her, and we just don’t get to enjoy those years with her,” Sturgeon said.

There will be a vigil to remember the loss of life and the suffering of those struggling with the aftereffects out front of the Sioux City Public Museum Monday night at 7 p.m.