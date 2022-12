LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Although people in town had better luck getting their holiday shopping done with the bustling wind, the same can’t be said for drivers out in rural Siouxland.

Near white out conditions and icy roads remain just a few miles north of Lawton. A video was taken around 3 p.m. with some roads deemed impassable.

Although road conditions continue to improve, travel in northern Siouxland is still not advised as roads are being affected by the blowing snow and persisting ice.