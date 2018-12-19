White Christmas unlikely for Siouxland

Although we had more cloud coverage yesterday, temperatures still hit 43 degrees in Sioux City.

We have been seeing a very warm stretch, and that continues through the next seven days or so.

With warming temperatures and sunshine, we have been seeing continuous snow melting over the last few weeks. That trend is going to continue although we are expecting more cloud coverage today.

The clouds will not be here all day, we are expecting a good amount of sunshine to start our day, but a cold front is racing in our direction from the west.

That is going to bring increased cloud coverage after around the noon hour today. Eventually there could be a few hours this afternoon where we see overcast skies. There is a very small possibility to also see a very light rain shower this afternoon.

If you do see rain, it will only last around 30 minutes or less, and it will remain light. Expected rainfall could be just enough to wet the pavement, and then we continue the dry streak that we have been on shortly after.

The cold front will bring down temperatures slightly, but we still look to remain around the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

The first Christmas outlook is out as well, and it looks like we will stay dry throughout with warm temperatures and some slight cloud coverage. With warm temperatures and sunshine continuing, the chances to see a white Christmas in Siouxland is dwindling.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News