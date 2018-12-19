White Christmas Chances in Siouxland

Christmas is coming up fast and it’s becoming more and more difficult to find snow in Siouxland. Leading into Wednesday December 19th, we’ve had nearly a week with high temperatures above 40° in Sioux City and even hitting 50° in northeast Nebraska. More relatively warm air is favored to come our way with highs hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s.



Historically, we have approximately a 50% chance of a White Christmas in Sioux City (defined as greater than or equal to 1″ of snow depth). Since the year 2000, Sioux City has had 8 White Christmases and 10 years with little or no snow on the ground. The odds are slightly greater to the north toward Sioux Falls and lower to the south around Omaha.



Given the long streak of warm weather and how that’s likely to continue, our chances are not looking good for a White Christmas locally in 2018…



Near Yankton and O’Neill there could be some spots that retain an inch of snow as they were among the hardest hit by the December 1st Winter Storm. But most of our region will be snow-free on Christmas Day.



In the latest forecast model runs, we do have growing consensus on a storm system bringing precipitation our way beginning during the evening hours of Christmas Day and lasting through December 26th. At this time, it’s too soon to say with certainty what impacts that system will have but the amount of precipitation may be significant. It’s possible that we have a White Day-After-Christmas…stay tuned!



Here’s more historical Christmas Day data for Sioux City…

Average High: 31°

Average Low: 12°

Record High: 56° in 1946 and 1963

Record Low: -13° in 1983

Most Precipitation: 1.09″ in 2016 (also notable – wind gusts of 61 MPH occurred with thunderstorms)

Most Snowfall: 8.0″ in 2009