Where to go when you have the flu

With the approaching flu season, it's important to know where to go when you need care fast.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Flu season is here and more people are making doctor visits. You probably wouldn’t guess, but those visits are problematic if patients aren’t going to the right place.

Most of the time when someone isn’t feeling well, you know to call up your doctor and set an appointment. With the approaching flu season, it’s important to know where to go when you need care fast.

“When I’m just starting to get sick, a lot of the times I’ll just go to the doctor. Otherwise, if it’s more serious then I’ll go to the ER,” said Siouxlander Priscilla Todd.

Many Siouxlanders said they know going to the emergency room is a last resort, but they don’t always know what exactly constitutes an emergency.

“Chest pain. Anyone with chest pain, severe shortness of breath, [and] asthma issues need to go to the emergency room,” said Ruth Uhl, a MercyOne nurse practitioner.

Uhl is a nurse practitioner at MercyOne and knows the stress of an overflowing emergency room.

“I used to work in the ER for about 25 years, and it does become very overwhelming to the healthcare providers, the emergency room doctors, and a lot of the mid-levels that work there. Emergencies rooms should be utilized for emergencies only,” said Uhl.

Uhl said flu symptoms rarely justify a trip to the ER.

“The symptoms that are typical of any flu season are a sudden onset sore throat, cough, body aches, fever, chills, just your typical flu-like symptoms,” said Uhl.

If you’re feeling those symptoms and your doctor is not available, Uhl said the best place to get checked out is urgent care.

“We do our best to try to get people in and out as quickly as we can and try to treat them appropriately and try to make their stay as comfortable while they are there and hopefully less wait than the emergency room,” said Uhl.

It’s also important to note that most urgent care facilities are open later than doctors’ offices and open on the weekends.