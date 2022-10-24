SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Those in the Siouxland area will have a chance to get rid of their prescription drugs.

The bi-annual Drug Enforcement Agency National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday Oct. 29. Police departments in Sioux City and South Sioux City will take your unused and unneeded medications, no questions asked. The take back will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

SCPD will have locations at:

Fareway at 4040 War Eagle Drive

Walmart at 3101 Floyd Blvd

Walgreens at 100 Pierce St

Drilling Pharmacy 4010 Morningside Ave

In South Sioux City, people can go to the Law Enforcement Center at 701 W 29th Street or Hy-Vee at 2501 Cornhusker Drive to drop off their prescription drugs.