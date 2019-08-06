Where to find a National Night Out event in the Sioux City area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – National Night Out is being held Tuesday night.

From 6p.m. to 8 p.m. National Night Out is a free event where residents all across the nation are asked to spend the evening outside with their neighbors.

It is all done in an effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie.

The events are free and usually include food and entertainment.

Below is a list of locations where National Night Out events will be held in the Sioux City areas.

Sioux City

Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street Host: Greenville Project Area Committee

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard Host: Riverside Project Area Committee

Cook Park: 505 Market Street Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition

Dale Street Park: 1514 Dale Street Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition

Leif Erikson Park: 1100 31st Street Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network

Latham Park: 1915 South Lemon Street Host: Morningside Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church: 2801 Jackson Street Host: St. John Lutheran Church

Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st Street Host: Neighborhood Network)



South Sioux City

South Sioux City Middle School 3625 G Street



North Sioux City