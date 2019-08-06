Where to find a National Night Out event in the Sioux City area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – National Night Out is being held Tuesday night.
From 6p.m. to 8 p.m. National Night Out is a free event where residents all across the nation are asked to spend the evening outside with their neighbors.
It is all done in an effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie.
The events are free and usually include food and entertainment.
Below is a list of locations where National Night Out events will be held in the Sioux City areas.
Sioux City
- Grandma Moos Park:
- 221 Cecelia Street
- Host: Greenville Project Area Committee
- Riverside Lutheran Church:
- 1817 Riverside Boulevard
- Host: Riverside Project Area Committee
- Cook Park:
- 505 Market Street
- Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition
- Dale Street Park:
- 1514 Dale Street
- Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition
- Leif Erikson Park:
- 1100 31st Street
- Host: Sioux City Neighborhood Network
- Latham Park:
- 1915 South Lemon Street
- Host: Morningside Lutheran Church
- St. Mark Lutheran Church:
- 5200 Glenn Avenue
- Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church
- St. John Lutheran Church:
- 2801 Jackson Street
- Host: St. John Lutheran Church
- Leeds Splash Pad:
- 3810 41st Street
- Host: Neighborhood Network)
South Sioux City
- South Sioux City Middle School
- 3625 G Street
North Sioux City
- Dakota Valley High School
- 1150 Northshore Drive