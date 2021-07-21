Where to cool down in Siouxland during the weekend heatwave

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland area is expecting high temperatures over the weekend, and people are looking for places to cool off.

Below is a list of pools and splash pads in and around the Siouxland area where people can go when the weather gets hot.

Sioux City

Leif Erikson Pool 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Lewis Pool 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Riverside Pool 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Cone Park 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cook Park 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Dale St Park 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Leeds Park 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Rose Hill Park 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

South Sioux City

South Sioux City Aquaplex Monday – Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff

Sgt. Bluff Pool Monday – Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Splash Pad 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Le Mars

Le Mars YMCA Outdoor Pool Monday – Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Thursday: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Kellen Ponderosa LLC 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ponca

Ponca State Park Aquatics Center 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Elk Point

Elk Point Swimming Pool 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Correctionville

Correctionville Municipal Pool Sunday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday – Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Due to ongoing visitor restrictions, MercyOne and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will not allow visitors to cool down inside their facilities during the hot weather.