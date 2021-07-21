Where to cool down in Siouxland during the weekend heatwave

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland area is expecting high temperatures over the weekend, and people are looking for places to cool off.
Below is a list of pools and splash pads in and around the Siouxland area where people can go when the weather gets hot.
Sioux City
|Leif Erikson Pool
|1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Lewis Pool
|1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Riverside Pool
|1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Cone Park
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Cook Park
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Dale St Park
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Leeds Park
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|Rose Hill Park
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
South Sioux City
|South Sioux City Aquaplex
|Monday – Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff
|Sgt. Bluff Pool
|Monday – Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Splash Pad
|10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Le Mars
|Le Mars YMCA Outdoor Pool
|Monday – Thursday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday – Thursday: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Friday – Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Kellen Ponderosa LLC
|1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Ponca
|Ponca State Park Aquatics Center
|12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Elk Point
|Elk Point Swimming Pool
|1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Correctionville
|Correctionville Municipal Pool
|Sunday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday – Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Due to ongoing visitor restrictions, MercyOne and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s will not allow visitors to cool down inside their facilities during the hot weather.