SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As another heat wave sets its sights on Siouxland, you may be looking for a pool or splash pad to beat the heat.

While Sioux City pools have officially closed for the season, splash pads throughout the city are still open through Labor Day weekend. Splash Pad locations/hours throughout Sioux City are:

Cone Park 3800 Line Dr 10 am – 8 pm Cook Park 505 Market St 10 am – 8 pm Dale St Park 15th & Dale 10 am – 8 pm Leeds Park 41st & Central 10 am – 8 pm Rose Hill Park 1431 Grandview Blvd 10 am – 8 pm

However, if you’re wanting to spend the day at the pool and not a splash pad, some pools just outside the Sioux City area are still open. These include:

Sergeant Bluff Community Pool-(10 AM-8 PM through Labor Day weekend) https://www.sergeantbluffparksandrec.com/pool

South Sioux City AquaPlex-(Saturdays/Sundays 1:00 PM-5:30 PM through Sept 3rd) https://www.nwsymca.org/aquaplex



Several pools and aquatic facilities are also open throughout Siouxland (NOT A COMPREHENSIVE LIST), including: