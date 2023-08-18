SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As another heat wave sets its sights on Siouxland, you may be looking for a pool or splash pad to beat the heat.
While Sioux City pools have officially closed for the season, splash pads throughout the city are still open through Labor Day weekend. Splash Pad locations/hours throughout Sioux City are:
|Cone Park
|3800 Line Dr
|10 am – 8 pm
|Cook Park
|505 Market St
|10 am – 8 pm
|Dale St Park
|15th & Dale
|10 am – 8 pm
|Leeds Park
|41st & Central
|10 am – 8 pm
|Rose Hill Park
|1431 Grandview Blvd
|10 am – 8 pm
However, if you’re wanting to spend the day at the pool and not a splash pad, some pools just outside the Sioux City area are still open. These include:
- Sergeant Bluff Community Pool-(10 AM-8 PM through Labor Day weekend)
- South Sioux City AquaPlex-(Saturdays/Sundays 1:00 PM-5:30 PM through Sept 3rd)
Several pools and aquatic facilities are also open throughout Siouxland (NOT A COMPREHENSIVE LIST), including:
- Orange City Municipal Aquatic Facility-(Mon-Sat: 1-5 PM & 6-7:30 PM; Sun: 1 PM-4:30 PM)
- Prentis Plunge Pool (Vermillion, SD)-(Open Swim-Weekdays: 4-7 PM & Weekends: 1-5 PM)
- Sibley Outdoor Aquatic Center-Daily: 1-4:30 PM & 6-8:30 PM
- Siouxnami Waterpark (Sioux Center, IA)
- Wayne Aquatic Center-Daily: (1-5 PM & 7-9 PM; Family Swim: 6-7 PM)
- Huether Family Aquatics Center (Yankton, SD)