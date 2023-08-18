SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As another heat wave sets its sights on Siouxland, you may be looking for a pool or splash pad to beat the heat.

While Sioux City pools have officially closed for the season, splash pads throughout the city are still open through Labor Day weekend. Splash Pad locations/hours throughout Sioux City are:

Cone Park3800 Line Dr10 am – 8 pm
Cook Park505 Market St10 am – 8 pm
Dale St Park15th & Dale10 am – 8 pm
Leeds Park41st & Central10 am – 8 pm
Rose Hill Park1431 Grandview Blvd10 am – 8 pm

However, if you’re wanting to spend the day at the pool and not a splash pad, some pools just outside the Sioux City area are still open. These include:

Several pools and aquatic facilities are also open throughout Siouxland (NOT A COMPREHENSIVE LIST), including: