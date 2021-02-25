Where people in Sioux City are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Sioux City are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Sioux City between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#25. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 59

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 59 to Baton Rouge

#24. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 61

– Migration from Denver to Sioux City: 1 (#314 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 60 to Denver

#23. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Grand Island in 2014-2018: 64

– Migration from Grand Island to Sioux City: 212 (#3 most common destination from Grand Island)

– Net migration: 148 to Sioux City

#22. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Canva

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Cleveland to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 70 to Cleveland

#21. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 71

– Migration from Los Angeles to Sioux City: 39 (#277 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 32 to Los Angeles

#20. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

– Migration to Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 80

– Migration from Harrisburg to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg

#19. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 83

– Migration from Dallas to Sioux City: 1 (#339 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 82 to Dallas

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 87

– Migration from Phoenix to Sioux City: 30 (#276 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 57 to Phoenix

#17. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

Public Domain

– Migration to Beaumont in 2014-2018: 90

– Migration from Beaumont to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 90 to Beaumont

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 99

– Migration from Washington to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 99 to Washington

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 109

– Migration from Las Vegas to Sioux City: 34 (#194 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 75 to Las Vegas

#14. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area

Humbles Art // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Niles in 2014-2018: 114

– Migration from Niles to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 114 to Niles

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 117

– Migration from Tampa to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 117 to Tampa

#12. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

– Migration to Spokane in 2014-2018: 128

– Migration from Spokane to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 128 to Spokane

#11. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

David Wilson // Wikimedia

– Migration to Waterloo in 2014-2018: 140

– Migration from Waterloo to Sioux City: 123 (#14 most common destination from Waterloo)

– Net migration: 17 to Waterloo

#10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 177

– Migration from Minneapolis to Sioux City: 96 (#122 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 81 to Minneapolis

#9. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Iowa City in 2014-2018: 185

– Migration from Iowa City to Sioux City: 197 (#18 most common destination from Iowa City)

– Net migration: 12 to Sioux City

#8. Ames, IA Metro Area

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Ames in 2014-2018: 230

– Migration from Ames to Sioux City: 136 (#13 most common destination from Ames)

– Net migration: 94 to Ames

#7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 326

– Migration from Houston to Sioux City: 2 (#332 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 324 to Houston

#6. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

– Migration to Lincoln in 2014-2018: 337

– Migration from Lincoln to Sioux City: 49 (#41 most common destination from Lincoln)

– Net migration: 288 to Lincoln

#5. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

Wikimedia

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 344

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Sioux City: 0

– Net migration: 344 to Oklahoma City

#4. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

McGhiever // Wikicommons

– Migration to St. Cloud in 2014-2018: 348

– Migration from St. Cloud to Sioux City: 38 (#28 most common destination from St. Cloud)

– Net migration: 310 to St. Cloud

#3. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

Seabear70// Wikimedia

– Migration to Sioux Falls in 2014-2018: 386

– Migration from Sioux Falls to Sioux City: 664 (#3 most common destination from Sioux Falls)

– Net migration: 278 to Sioux City

#2. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 614

– Migration from Des Moines to Sioux City: 180 (#20 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 434 to Des Moines

#1. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

– Migration to Omaha in 2014-2018: 964

– Migration from Omaha to Sioux City: 554 (#11 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 410 to Omaha