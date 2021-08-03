Where National Night Out will be celebrated in Siouxland

(KCAU) – National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and members of the community. It is typically celebrated on the first Tuesday of August.

The nation-wide event is meant to provide an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances and bring back a sense of community between law enforcement and people.

Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) posted on Facebook they will be at multiple locations during National Night Out providing free food and games for everyone.

South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD) National Night Out Event will be located at the east parking lot of South Sioux City Middle School.

Dakota City Fire Department will be hosting their event at the Dakota City Fire Hall.

Both North Sioux City and Le Mars Police Department will postpone their events.

NSCPD told KCAU 9 they will be holding their events on August 12 and Le Mars announced on Facebook their event will be moved to October 5.