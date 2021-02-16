Where do Siouxland food production employees fall in line for vaccine?

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grocery store and food production employees have arguably seen the worst of the pandemic but still have yet to see their first dose of the vaccine.

Director of Siouxland District Health Department Tyler Brock said it could be weeks until more vaccines arrive for the next tier.

“We’ve also, we’re also working on our people that is 65 years of age and older. That’s a pretty big group. Again, between tier one and our 65 and older population, we’re looking at over 20,000 people in Woodbury County,” said Brock.

Food production workers fall under Tier 2 of Phase 1B and currently, Woodbury County is working to vaccinate Tier 1 on Phase 1B grocery store employees are one of the last tiers on that list.

Both of Alejandro Ortiz’s parents work at meatpacking plants. He said they still aren’t eligible for the vaccine.

“My parents are 60 plus with pre-existing conditions, so much of that especially as we were learning how bad the virus was, it did become pretty scary,” said Ortiz.

The owner of Karney’s Grocery store faces the public each and everyday.

“Man I feel, I’m not feeling good about it but I’m also okay with it. Not getting the vaccine because as long as I come in here and make sure I have my sanitizer and my mask. I’m following a safe discretion about that,” said Karney Garley.

Other states, such as Illinois, have already administered their first doses to people working in the food processing industries, but Brock said that’s largely due to the different rollout plans in each state, as well as our region experiencing a shortage of the vaccine.

