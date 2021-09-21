What’s the TikTok ‘Devious Licks’ challenge? Sioux County officials warn public of new trend

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With a TikTok trend getting plenty of attention recently, Sioux County authorities want to make sure students are not vandalizing school bathrooms.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a recent TikTok challenge has made its way into Sioux County schools called the “Devious Licks” challenge. The trend has caused issues nationwide, as students have been reporting stealing items from their schools, or, in some cases, literally ripping off fixtures of their school’s bathrooms.

Sioux County School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputy Waylon Pollema said there have been incidents reported at Sioux County schools, but damage has been mostly minimal. Pollema said they want to make sure people are aware of this trend to prevent further damage to area schools, especially since there are some schools in Sioux County that are newly renovated.

Pollema encourages parents to talk with their kids about this trend and to make sure they understand that there are consequences for poor decisions.

Last week, TikTok said they were working on removing videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, which are in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.

Nexstar contributed to this story.