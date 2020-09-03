What’s next for absentee ballot request forms in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill held a press conference Wednesday to discuss some of the controversies surrounding absentee ballot request forms in the county.

Gill said he won’t try to appeal a judge’s decision against pre-printed ballot request forms and adds he’s ready to move on and figure out what’s next.

Some Woodbury County voters have mixed reactions about the absentee ballot process ahead of the general election.

“When it comes time to vote, I’m going to have to make sure my absentee ballot is in there, and if I have to do it twice or three times, I don’t care. But, I’m going to do an absentee ballot.” Sheila Thompson said.

Thompson has been voting through absentee ballots for the past decade and plans on continuing to do so.

“I live in the country, so getting to that poll on that day was not always the easiest, because sometimes I’d work two jobs, so the absentee ballot has been my way of voting for 10 years and I don’t want that to go away.”

Meanwhile, other voters like James Munson said the controversy has soured him on the process.

“It’s rotten my confidence. I’ve already filled in that ballot and got it in the mail the next day, thought everything was taken care of, waiting for our ballots. Now, everything is in limbo. We don’t even know when we’re going to get another absentee ballot form. I wish them good luck, but somebody is going to get disenfranchised. Not everybody, but my wife and I, we might fall into that category,” Munson said.

However, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said that won’t be an issue and no voters will be left behind.

“Every voter who has sent one of those back will have two opportunities, who sent one of those back that have been invalidated. They’ll have two opportunities to mail that ballot back postage free and we encourage every voter to do that. A duplicate, when we get it, all we do is say duplicate. As long as we have one good request form we will send them a ballot on October 5th,” Gill said.

Voters will receive one ballot request from the Iowa Secretary of State and another from Woodbury County prior to the election.

Gill said invalidating the old forms and sending out new ones will come out of his budget. He adds a good portion of voters have already sent in another absentee ballot request form, so that will save the county some money.