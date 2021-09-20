What’s next after Pfizer announced COVID-19 vaccine effective for kids 5-11? Siouxland medical official explains

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good news for children, as Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine works for children between 5 and 11-year-olds.

The company said it will now look for authorization in the United States, which would serve as a major step toward beginning the vaccination process for young kids.

Pfizer’s highly anticipated trial, studying the effectiveness and safety of the shot, is based on roughly 2,300 children. The antibody response was similar to those seen in other age groups receiving the vaccine.

The Siouxland District Health Deputy Director explains what the next steps are toward availability of the vaccine for younger kids and what needs to be taken into account before full approval

“Does it produce an antibody response, so far it looks like it does. Is it going to be, you know, different side effects or different effects safety wise on young kids versus older kids and adults, still working on that, okay. And is it effective? Is it actually going to prevent COVID in these populations compared to the older populations? We’re still working on that,” said Tyler Brock, the Deputy Director at Siouxland District Health.

According to Brock, If the vaccine gets approved for 5 to 11-year-olds, those shots could be distributed by late October or early November.