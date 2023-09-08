SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU)– The Clay County Fair has been a staple in the community for 106 years, and with roughly 300,000 visitors expected to walk through those gates over the next week. Fair officials say they’ve had their hands full preparing for opening day.

“Today is kinda a mad rush just to get everything ready, all setup, buttoned up, and all put together before the fair starts,” said Jerome Hertel, CEO of the Clay County Fair.

From cattle shows to carnival games, there’s something for everyone at the Clay County Fair.

“You think about the fair, you think about food, you think about the carnival, you think about entertainment,” said Hertel.

Each year, Clay County officials try to spice up the fair with something new. Whether it be different live entertainment or other kinds of activities.

“‘Tasting Room at the Barn’,” said Hertel.

“We’re gonna bring in various breweries locally, mostly from Northwest Iowa, some from down by Des Moines. Approximately half a dozen different brewers will come in and out,” said Jason Brockshus, partnerships director with the Clay County Fair.

If fairgoers take a liking to ‘tasting room at the barn’ over the next week, fair officials say it’s likely to become a permanent addition to the Clay County Fair.

“It’s an education part that stems from our competitions, so it kinda ties it all together. And everybody out at the fair would like to grab a burger and this gives somebody a chance to grab a burger and a beer, a craft beer, and enjoy that. just add to the fair experience,” said Brockshus.

This year is Jerome Hertel’s first year as the CEO of the Clay County Fair, after moving back to the Midwest from Alaska. Hertel says he’s excited to hear feedback from the community.

“My job this year is to learn about the people and the culture of this fair; what makes up this fair, what are the people and what do they like to see. If I can improve on some things I’ll improve on those things next year, but if it’s not broken don’t fix it right,” said Hertel.

The Clay County Fair starts September 9th, but if you are unable to attend opening weekend the fair runs through September 17th.