What you should know before lighting fireworks in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’ve been driving around Siouxland, you’ve probably noticed that a lot of grocery stores have firework stands in their parking lots. You might have even heard some of those fireworks going off in your neighborhood.

The Sioux City Police Department said there are some things you should consider before you light up your fireworks.

“I woke up this morning feeling in a fiery crackery mood, so I came down and I wanted to stock up on my fireworks,” Robert Flaggs from Sioux City said.

While many Siouxlanders look forward to the Fourth of July, the fireworks associated with the holiday aren’t legal in Sioux City until July 3 to the Fourth, between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Fines start at $250. They are very expensive. They go up to $500. You can not possess fireworks on city park property, and they can’t be discharged on any city property,” Sioux City Crime Prevention Officer Andrew Dutler said.

Whether you’re trying to figure out where to legally discharge fireworks or how to safely do so, some stands in the area have flyers that tell you everything you need to know.

“The paper, it states the city ordinances it comes from the fire department, so we are trying to make it safer for everybody,” said Bellino Fireworks subcontractor Montana Wells.

“Everybody should follow the law and fire their fireworks, you know what I’m saying, on the day that they are legal to fire,” said Flagg.

It’s also illegal to set off fireworks while drinking alcohol, an extra precaution for a day of celebration.

“Family fun, friends, barbecue definitely. So yeah, I’m planning on having a really good time this Fourth of July,” said Flagg.

The Sioux City Police Department said it’s all about having a fun and safe Fourth of July next week.