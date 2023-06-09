SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)–Summer is known for many activities, but for many Siouxland neighborhoods, rummage sales are a weekly activity that starts with browsing local papers and Facebook groups for the locations.

Whether you call them rummage sales, yard sales, or garage sales, it’s best to know what you can and can’t do when you hold one.

“We just had a lot of stuff, so we just decided we needed to get rid of some things so we thought we’d do a garage sale,” said Ashley Smith, a garage sale host.

This year was Ashley Smith’s first time holding a garage sale, she says it took multiple days to round up items.

“It takes some time definitely to go through everything and figure out what you want to put on and get it all marked and organized and out. so especially with two little kids it definitely is a challenge,” said Smith.

From lawn care equipment to clothes and toys, you never know what you might find at a garage sale.

“We have a double stroller, a lawn mower, a snowblower, a crib, lots of cloths, home decore. just a little bit of everything,” said Smith.

However, there’s more to setting up a lawn sale than just finding items you no longer need, some folks may be unaware of certain rules they have to follow when selling.

“People can hold two garage sales in any 12-month period, garage sales can be two consecutive days and that’s the max, and they should be held between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.,” said Lisa McCardle, customer service manager with Sioux City.

“Garage sale signs are permitted, they are permitted on the person’s property that is having the sale. All the signs that are posted on poles, whether they be on utility poles or stop light poles. those are technically prohibited by municipal code,” said Ron Kueny, a zoning enforcement officer with Sioux City.

Regardless of city codes and regulations, people enjoy the rummage sale experience, including Smith.

“When I was younger I used to some with my mom, I don’t do them very frequently. We’ve had a few people come by today, but you know with the rain of course not a whole lot of people have been coming through,” said Smith.

Violating an ordinance relating to rummage sales could result in a fine, which ranges between $30 and $100, so give yourself the best deal by following city code this garage sale season.