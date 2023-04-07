SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The temperature outside is heating up, and that means some folks are getting ready for spring gardening.

But before you start adding new plants to your garden, Earl May Garden Center representatives say you should first inspect your yard after the winter we had.

Cleaning your yard from weeds and debris will help you begin planting cold crops, however, Associate Manager Sherril Vanginkel at Earl May Garden Center says you still need to pay attention to nighttime temperatures.

“It’s still going to be a little cool at night, but it’s okay now to start planting a lot of the cold crops, which are like your kohlrabi, rhubarb, the broccoli and cabbage plants,” Vanginkel said.

She added that the time to start “seed starting” began a couple of weeks ago, but she still recommends you do that for your garden immediately.