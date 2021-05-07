What to keep in mind when shredding personal documents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Your documents are your business, and local organizations are trying to keep it that way by disposing of documents, securely and free of charge.

In an effort to stop possible fraud, organizations like Goodwill and the Connections Area Agency on Aging are teaming up to offer assistance with the safe disposal of sensitive documents.

“Once they bring it to our location, they put it into a secure bin and then once the bin is full, we lock it and put it on a truck that is also locked and we will put it in our secure facility,” said Dan Peter.

Peter transports all the documents to facilities. He said they have strict protocols to ensure your information is secure.

A similar event in the works, the connections area agency recently announced its spring ‘shred-tastic’ document shredding event for the elderly.

At that event, anyone age 60 and older can shred their documents at no cost.

“The purpose of shred-tastic is to get rid of those personal papers so that older adults aren’t victims of identity theft,” said Chris Kuchta.

“It’s important to shred documents because you want to be able to make sure that things will be destroyed securely because criminals or people who want to take advantage people only need a fragment of peoples information,” said Peter.

Lori Scott from the Center for Siouxland said there might be some documents you may want to hold on to.

When thinking of documents you want to keep, always keep your birth certificate, social security cards, marriage license, those types of things should be kept in a secure place.

She said when shredding, Scott recommends tossing anything that has any personal information, such as, documents with your name, address, account information.

Anything with even a portion of your social security number or date of birth.

“When you don’t need that document anymore we recommend throwing it away, its better to be safe than sorry,” Scott said.