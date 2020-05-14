What to expect at a COVID-19 testing site

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Community Health Center is conducting around 300 COVID-19 tests daily. As more tests are being conducted, more people are finding out that they are COVID-19 positive. KCAU 9 News experienced the test first hand.

When you first arrive at Siouxland Community Health Center, you’ll be directed to park, then you’re asked a series of questions.

“Are you having any symptoms, do you have a headache shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste?” said Monica Swords, a health assistant at Siouxland Community Health Center.

You will then be asked to provide your I.D. and insurance card.

“This process can take a while so please be patient if for any reason you need something from one of the staff here just stick your hand out the window and wave you shouldn’t get out of your car for any reason right now,” said Swords.

You are required to have a physician’s request to be tested for COVID-19. Once that has been verified, you’ll head down to the testing site.

“We have an order from your physicians to test you for Corona virus today so I need to know your name and date of birth,” said Registered Nurse, Deb Forest, with the Siouxland Community Health Center.

You will be swabbed in both nostrils by a nurse.

“Then this will get sent to the lab for testing and your ordering physicians office will contact you as soon as the results are in,” said Forest.

Getting the results can take three to four days. Both positive and negative tests are reported to the Siouxland District Health Department. People who are positive will get a phone call.

“We’ll go through symptoms one by one, anywhere from fever, headaches, to gastrointestinal symptoms and that kind of a thing. We’ll ask about your household, who lives with you, how many people live with you, are there sick people in your household, and if so well get those people names and phone numbers and do the same interviewing process with them,” said Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department.

Siouxland District Health will also check on people with positive cases with a follow-up phone call.