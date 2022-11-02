SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Halloween over Siouxlanders might want to get rid of their pumpkins but maybe think twice before throwing them away.

Experts recommend letting pumpkins decompose in your yard, either in a compost bin or a yard waste pile. Siouxlanders can also use their gourds to feed the local wildlife or for planting.

“Chop off the top and add some bird seed into it and leave it out for the birds or I’ve also seen you can add some soil into that pumpkin and you use it as a planter,” said Kari Sandage, Naturalist at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Sandage said pumpkins can take multiple months to decompose. However, chopping them into pieces can speed up the process.