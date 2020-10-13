What to do with your leaves during the fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the leaves begin to fall, it helps to know where to go with it all.

Yard waste, when it comes to Sioux City, is able to be thrown away with your regular trash, as long as the lid to the can still shut and the contents easily removed. However, there are several other options if there is more than your can can handle.

“So if you have more waste than what can fit in your container, you can do the craft bags that are purchased at either grocery stores or home convenient stores. The citizens convenience center will compost all of the organic debris that is delivered to them.” said Ron Engle of Sioux City Environmental Services.

The leaves composted from the convenience center are also free as compost for residents.

