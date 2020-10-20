What to do to prepare your car for the winter

(KCAU) – No one likes getting left out in the cold or on the side of the road.

Before your wheels let you down, it’s good to show them some love.

Regular maintenance of your vehicle is something every driver is aware of, but certain things are more important than others where winter weather is concerned, including same tire treads to combat the already slippery roads and making sure you have enough coolant to keep your engine from freezing up.

“Coolant and anti-freeze is at the right temperature to make sure you don’t have problems with your car freezing up, the other thing is tires are one of the most important things you can do for your car for getting around in the winter time.” said Tires, Tires, Tires manager Craig McReynolds.

Other tips for staying safe out on the road this winter is having an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water, and extra warm clothing, but most importantly is having a charged cellphone to call for help.

