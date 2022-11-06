SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s still some time to vote before election day and Siouxlanders can find right here which times they’ll be able to head down to the polls.

The Long Lines Family Rec Center will be offering satellite voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, and The Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse will be open for Siouxlanders to vote during the same hours.

All polls in the tri-states will be open on Election day. For Siouxlanders who reside in Iowa, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Siouxlanders residing in Nebraska will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and South Dakotans will be able to visit the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.