What the heavy snow means to snowplow drivers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Snowplow drivers worked double shifts as Siouxland saw three to seven inches of snow Tuesday, but overall, it’s been a slow start to the snow season.

“This is the most snowfall we’ve had to plow in a while. We’re grateful for it, but it’s definitely something that we have to deal with,” Josh Hawkins, a snow plow driver, said.

For Sharp Lawn Care, less snow means less part-time help, but they’ve managed to keep all full-time workers on the clock staying busy between snowfalls.

“With December having a lot less snow, we were able to do fall cleanups quite a bit later into the season so most of our December was still doing some sort of lawn care for people. Cleaning up their landscaping and making things look good and preparing them for the winter so it was nice to get a little extra time on the back of the fall,” Lance Britton, the president of Sharp Lawn Care, said.

For municipalities like Sioux City, a slow snow season keeps the annual snow budget in the “black.”

“This year, our budget is right around $1.5 million. We are about 23 percent through that budget which for this time of year is really good. Typically, we’ve seen more snowfall by now, so we feel pretty good about where our budget is at,” said Teresa Fitch, the Finance Director for the City of Sioux City.

She said if there’s money left over at the end of the fiscal year, those funds carry over to next year.

Fitch adds when there’s less snow it allows the city more flexibility for when big snow totals eventually hit.