What Siouxlanders who took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should be aware of

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about concern over a severe, but rare, blood clotting condition.

“I’m not too worried about it right now, as I looked at the numbers,” Troy Jasman said. “Very small percentage.”

Jasman is a teacher at Western Iowa Tech Community College. He received the single dose shot last week during the school’s drive-through clinic.

“I actually had no symptoms at all. Got the shot last Thursday with no symptoms whatsoever. Not even a sore arm,” said Jasman.

Kyle Wonder got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, too.

“Honestly doesn’t bother me at all, from what my personal thought, I thought it was a little crazy but I guess if they think that’s the safest thing to do good for them,” said Wonder.

There are currently six reported cases of rare and severe blood disorder. That’s out of the more than 6 million people that have received the dose, nationwide.

All six cases are among women between the ages of 18 and 48.

For the affected, symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

“If you did get Johnson and Johnson vaccine and you’ve had severe headaches, you’ve had abdominal pain, you’ve had leg pain,” Tyler Brock said. “Shortness of breath, you really should just check in with your healthcare provider on that.”

“It seems to me that, I’m not a scientist but six people that were affected,” Wonder said. “With the way the world’s going, I feel like six people are affected not getting it.”

